Advertisement

Alyssa Sauro celebrates international success with community

Williamstown High School runner wins big in Italy
Alyssa Sauro celebrates international win with her community
Alyssa Sauro celebrates international win with her community(Alexa Griffey)
By Alexa Griffey
Published: Jun. 29, 2022 at 7:24 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Williamstown, W.Va. (WTAP) -

Upcoming sophomore Alyssa Sauro was celebrated by her friends, family, teammates and community today after winning big in an international running competition in Italy this past weekend.

Everyone gathered in Tomlinson Park as the Williamstown Fire Department led Alyssa into her celebration.  We spoke with her dad and coach on their thoughts on her achieving international success.

Alyssa’s dad, Scott Sauro stated, “We’re super proud of her and she puts in a lot of hard work. It’s really great to see it pay off and in such a big way. I think that any of these kids that are on the cross country and track teams would tell you that it’s like a family.”

Alyssa’s coach, Mike Taylor got emotional as he reflected on her successes saying, “It was… it brings a tear to an old man. You work all your life coaching and to have someone to be that successful. It makes you… like I said, it makes your eyes leak a lot easier as you get older.”

Alyssa’s dad went on to say that she is already looking forward to getting better and to start training once again.

Copyright 2022 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Law enforcement are investigating a car crashing into a house that occurred on the 400 block of...
One person taken to the hospital after car crashes into house
New Ohio fireworks law goes into effect July 1
New Ohio fireworks law goes into effect July 1
Sheetz is lowering gas prices for the July 4 holiday weekend.
Gas station drops price of some gas to under $4 ahead of July 4
Vendors start arriving for the Fourth of July Carnival
Fourth of July Carnival is returning to Parkersburg City Park
Jerry Paul Jones Obit
Obituary: Jones, Jerry Paul

Latest News

The hope is that the 911 center will be open in a year and a half.
A central 911 center is coming to Washington County
2012 Derecho's 10-year anniversary
Ten- year anniversary of Derecho storm
US Route 2 near Lavigne Road in South Hero is closed until further notice
Two-county police chase ends in two injuries, one arrest
Alaska Supreme Court upholds ruling that will keep fifth-place Republican candidate Tara...
Former St. Marys police clerk facing jail time