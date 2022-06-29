Alyssa Sauro celebrates international success with community

Williamstown, W.Va. (WTAP) -

Upcoming sophomore Alyssa Sauro was celebrated by her friends, family, teammates and community today after winning big in an international running competition in Italy this past weekend.

Everyone gathered in Tomlinson Park as the Williamstown Fire Department led Alyssa into her celebration. We spoke with her dad and coach on their thoughts on her achieving international success.

Alyssa’s dad, Scott Sauro stated, “We’re super proud of her and she puts in a lot of hard work. It’s really great to see it pay off and in such a big way. I think that any of these kids that are on the cross country and track teams would tell you that it’s like a family.”

Alyssa’s coach, Mike Taylor got emotional as he reflected on her successes saying, “It was… it brings a tear to an old man. You work all your life coaching and to have someone to be that successful. It makes you… like I said, it makes your eyes leak a lot easier as you get older.”

Alyssa’s dad went on to say that she is already looking forward to getting better and to start training once again.

