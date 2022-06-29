Advertisement

Analysts accuse Bed Bath & Beyond of cutting back on air conditioning in some stores

Retailer Bed Bath & Beyond is accused of not providing much air conditioning in a cost-cutting effort.
By CNN Staff
Published: Jun. 29, 2022 at 2:48 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
(CNN) - Some customers may need to take a shower after visiting Bed Bath & Beyond.

According to a report from Bank of America, the retailer has turned off its in-store air conditioning as a way to save money.

An official with Bed Bath & Beyond denies the allegation, saying any possible changes to store temperatures have not come from corporate.

Regardless of which side is right, there is no denying that the company is sweating.

A report on its last quarter showed sales dropped 22%, and analysts said the company’s recent sales promotions haven’t clicked with consumers.

Bank of America analysts also said they expect the retailer will be announcing additional store closures and halted openings in the near future.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

