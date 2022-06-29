Advertisement

Belpre Woman’s Club hosts free concerts on Tuesdays in the summer

WTAP News @ 6
By Phyllis Smith
Published: Jun. 28, 2022 at 10:47 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BELPRE, Ohio (WTAP) - Some classic country music was played on Tuesday night at Civitan Park in Belpre.

Dave Roberts singing as Johnny Cash was joined on stage with Sherry Wilson Braid who portrayed Patsy Cline and Reinnie Leavitt impersonated Loretta Lynn. They sang classics like” Back in Baby’s Arms,” “I’m Going to Jackson,” and “Don’t Come Home with Lovin’ on Your Mind.”

The free concert is a part of the Belpre Woman’s Club’s “Music by the River” concerts. These are held Tuesday evenings at 7:30 p.m. in June, July and August.

Make sure to check the GFWC Belpre Woman’s Club page if any of these concerts are canceled due to the weather.

Here is the link to that page: https://www.facebook.com/GFWCBelpreWomansClub

