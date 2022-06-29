Advertisement

A central 911 center is coming to Washington County

The hope is that the 911 center will be open in a year and a half.
The hope is that the 911 center will be open in a year and a half.(Laura Bowen | Laura Bowen)
By Laura Bowen
Published: Jun. 29, 2022 at 7:21 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARIETTA, Ohio. (WTAP) - The Washington County Commission and other local departments are working together to create a central 911 center in Washington County.

The purpose of the center is to cut down on time spent transferring calls.

County Commissioner Charlie Schilling said that the people he’s talked to in local police, fire, and EMS departments say there are too many delays with the current system.

Schilling explained that, as of now, cellphone calls to 911 either go to the Washington County Sheriff’s Office or Wood County 911, depending on where the caller is. This means that calls that go to the sheriff’s office have to be transferred to local police departments like Belpre or Marietta.

Schilling said delays can range from 30 seconds to minutes.

While that might not sound like much time, time is of the essence in emergencies.

“Thirty seconds to a minute is a lot when someone’s having a heart attack or having a stroke okay or there’s been a bad accident. That’s a lot of time lapse there,” Schilling said.

There is a committee composed of every Washington County entity connected to 911 calls whose duty is to plan and implement the 911 center, according to Schilling. They had their first meeting last week.

He added that the hope is that the 911 center will open in a year and a half. The facility will be multipurpose. While part of the building will handle 911 calls, the other part will be a community center.

Schilling said that officials are still in discussion with the City of Belpre, which is planning on keeping its dispatch center. If Belpre gets on board, there will be no call transfers. WTAP reached out to Belpre’s police chief for comment but have not heard back.

Officials are watching what Belmont does with its two 911 centers, according to Schilling. He explained that the area has a similar size and population. The plan is to research, evaluate, and work with Belmont to get a better feel for what to do with the 911 center in Washington County.

Copyright 2022 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Law enforcement are investigating a car crashing into a house that occurred on the 400 block of...
One person taken to the hospital after car crashes into house
New Ohio fireworks law goes into effect July 1
New Ohio fireworks law goes into effect July 1
Sheetz is lowering gas prices for the July 4 holiday weekend.
Gas station drops price of some gas to under $4 ahead of July 4
Vendors start arriving for the Fourth of July Carnival
Fourth of July Carnival is returning to Parkersburg City Park
Jerry Paul Jones Obit
Obituary: Jones, Jerry Paul

Latest News

Alyssa Sauro celebrates international win with her community
Alyssa Sauro celebrates international success with community
2012 Derecho's 10-year anniversary
Ten- year anniversary of Derecho storm
US Route 2 near Lavigne Road in South Hero is closed until further notice
Two-county police chase ends in two injuries, one arrest
Alaska Supreme Court upholds ruling that will keep fifth-place Republican candidate Tara...
Former St. Marys police clerk facing jail time