Former St. Marys police clerk facing jail time

By Phillip Hickman
Published: Jun. 29, 2022 at 6:06 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - A former St. Marys police department employee is facing jail time after officials say she admitted to perjury in the investigation into the now-suspended “Slow Down for the Holidays” program.

Mayor: St. Marys holiday ticket program on hold this year

According to a news release from the Department of Justice, Carolyn Taylor, 40 years old of St. Marys has pleaded guilty.

She now faces up to 5 years behind bars and a fine of up to $250,000.

The release says Taylor admitted to lying to a federal grand jury about the program that started in 2008. It allowed motorists pulled over for traffic violations including DUI to be given the option of having traffic fines waived in exchange for a donation to gift collection drives.

Taylor was working as a clerk with the police department during the time the department conducted the program.

The release says investigators found that Taylor used at least one gift card from the program for personal use after she told grand jurors that she did not know of anyone that benefited from the program and that all the proceeds went to charitable programs.

The program was suspended last September. Two Pleasants County magistrates resigned as part of the investigation.

The former Pleasants County Prosecuting Attorney and the Assistant Prosecuting Attorney have both been charged for their role in the program as well.

Two former Pleasants County prosecuting attorneys get motion to stay granted
Former Pleasants County magistrates admonished over holiday ticket scandal
Pleasants County prosecutors deny charges from “Slow Down” program
Pleasants County magistrates resign

