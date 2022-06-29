Former St. Marys police clerk facing jail time

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - A former St. Marys police department employee is facing jail time after officials say she admitted to perjury in the investigation into the now-suspended “Slow Down for the Holidays” program.

According to a news release from the Department of Justice, Carolyn Taylor, 40 years old of St. Marys has pleaded guilty.

She now faces up to 5 years behind bars and a fine of up to $250,000.

The release says Taylor admitted to lying to a federal grand jury about the program that started in 2008. It allowed motorists pulled over for traffic violations including DUI to be given the option of having traffic fines waived in exchange for a donation to gift collection drives.

Taylor was working as a clerk with the police department during the time the department conducted the program.

The release says investigators found that Taylor used at least one gift card from the program for personal use after she told grand jurors that she did not know of anyone that benefited from the program and that all the proceeds went to charitable programs.

The program was suspended last September. Two Pleasants County magistrates resigned as part of the investigation.

The former Pleasants County Prosecuting Attorney and the Assistant Prosecuting Attorney have both been charged for their role in the program as well.

