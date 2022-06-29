Advertisement

Fourth of July Events in the Mid-Ohio Valley

Fireworks spark stress for some heading into holiday weekend.
Fireworks spark stress for some heading into holiday weekend.(KCRG)
By Sarah Coleman
Published: Jun. 29, 2022 at 4:34 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - List of 4th of July events in the Mid-Ohio Valley;

Parkersburg is having a carnival in Parkersburg City Park from July 1st to July 4th as well as fireworks being set off from Fort Boreman at 10 pm on the fourth. A preview day for the carnival will be June 30th from 6 - 10 pm. The cost for wristbands for the rides on Thursday is $15. Friday July 1st the carnival will open at 6 pm and wrist bands will be $25. On Saturday they will be $20 for 1 - 5 pm, $25 for 6 - 11 pm, or $30 for all day. Sunday will have wristbands for $20 for 2 - 5:30 pm, $25 for 6 - 11 pm, or $30 for all day. On Monday they will be $20 for 1 - 5 pm, $25 for 6 - 11 pm, or $30 for all day. There will also be bingo everyday starting at 2 pm.

Marietta has a parade planned from 11 am - 1 pm July 4th. Following the parade, there is a ceremony at the Armory. This Friday, July 1st, is also first Friday for the city leading into the holiday weekend. Marietta will not have fireworks on the 4th of July.

North Hills has a parade planned for Saturday, July 2nd from 9:30 am - 12:30 pm with a party at the pool following. The rain date for these activities is Monday, July 4th.

Beverly has scheduled a fireworks display on the 4th of July in the evening between 9:30 or 10 pm.

Vienna is having their first annual Freedom Festival put on by The Friends of Vienna at the Grand Central Mall in Vienna in honor of veterans. There will be live music concerts, carnival rides and inflatables, hot air balloon rides, food trucks, an antique car show, and a fireworks display. A parade will start the event off at 10 am on July 2nd with music starting at 2 pm. Jason Nix will perform 7 - 8 pm on Saturday, and Home Free will follow him from 8:30 - 10 pm. Tethered hot air balloon rides will be from 7 pm - 9 pm on Saturday at Spencer’s Landing, 2901 River Road, Vienna. The night will end with a firework display at 10:15 pm. Sunday will start at 10 am with a church service before another day filled with music, rides, and food. More information about times and activities can be found at -

Freedom Festival

Ripley has a busy week ahead of them for fourth of July. They have a carnival scheduled for June 30th through July 4th, a parade, fireworks at 10 pm on the fourth, and more. More information can be found at -

Ripley 4th of July Celebration

The 60th Annual Mountain State Arts & Crafts Fair going on Friday through Sunday at the Cedar Lake Conference Center. Dutch Miller of Ripley will have A Call to Honor: The Tomb of the Unknown Soldier which is a replica of the tomb in Washington D.C. This will be available for viewing July 6th - 8th between 4 pm - 8 pm.

Mountain State Arts & Crafts Fair

Copyright 2022 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Law enforcement are investigating a car crashing into a house that occurred on the 400 block of...
One person taken to the hospital after car crashes into house
New Ohio fireworks law goes into effect July 1
New Ohio fireworks law goes into effect July 1
Sheetz is lowering gas prices for the July 4 holiday weekend.
Gas station drops price of some gas to under $4 ahead of July 4
Vendors start arriving for the Fourth of July Carnival
Fourth of July Carnival is returning to Parkersburg City Park
Jerry Paul Jones Obit
Obituary: Jones, Jerry Paul

Latest News

Protect your credit score before buying a home
Protect your credit score before buying a home
Protect your credit score before buying a home
Protect your credit score before buying a home
Funeral services for Medal of Honor recipient Woody Williams will take place the weekend prior...
Memorial services announced for Woody Williams
WTAP News @ 11 - Car in house in Mineral Wells
WTAP News @ 11 - Car in house in Mineral Wells