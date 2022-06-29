Fourth of July Events in the Mid-Ohio Valley

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - List of 4th of July events in the Mid-Ohio Valley;

Parkersburg is having a carnival in Parkersburg City Park from July 1st to July 4th as well as fireworks being set off from Fort Boreman at 10 pm on the fourth. A preview day for the carnival will be June 30th from 6 - 10 pm. The cost for wristbands for the rides on Thursday is $15. Friday July 1st the carnival will open at 6 pm and wrist bands will be $25. On Saturday they will be $20 for 1 - 5 pm, $25 for 6 - 11 pm, or $30 for all day. Sunday will have wristbands for $20 for 2 - 5:30 pm, $25 for 6 - 11 pm, or $30 for all day. On Monday they will be $20 for 1 - 5 pm, $25 for 6 - 11 pm, or $30 for all day. There will also be bingo everyday starting at 2 pm.

Marietta has a parade planned from 11 am - 1 pm July 4th. Following the parade, there is a ceremony at the Armory. This Friday, July 1st, is also first Friday for the city leading into the holiday weekend. Marietta will not have fireworks on the 4th of July.

North Hills has a parade planned for Saturday, July 2nd from 9:30 am - 12:30 pm with a party at the pool following. The rain date for these activities is Monday, July 4th.

Beverly has scheduled a fireworks display on the 4th of July in the evening between 9:30 or 10 pm.

Vienna is having their first annual Freedom Festival put on by The Friends of Vienna at the Grand Central Mall in Vienna in honor of veterans. There will be live music concerts, carnival rides and inflatables, hot air balloon rides, food trucks, an antique car show, and a fireworks display. A parade will start the event off at 10 am on July 2nd with music starting at 2 pm. Jason Nix will perform 7 - 8 pm on Saturday, and Home Free will follow him from 8:30 - 10 pm. Tethered hot air balloon rides will be from 7 pm - 9 pm on Saturday at Spencer’s Landing, 2901 River Road, Vienna. The night will end with a firework display at 10:15 pm. Sunday will start at 10 am with a church service before another day filled with music, rides, and food. More information about times and activities can be found at -

Ripley has a busy week ahead of them for fourth of July. They have a carnival scheduled for June 30th through July 4th, a parade, fireworks at 10 pm on the fourth, and more. More information can be found at -

The 60th Annual Mountain State Arts & Crafts Fair going on Friday through Sunday at the Cedar Lake Conference Center. Dutch Miller of Ripley will have A Call to Honor: The Tomb of the Unknown Soldier which is a replica of the tomb in Washington D.C. This will be available for viewing July 6th - 8th between 4 pm - 8 pm.

