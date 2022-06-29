Advertisement

Marine Corps & Vietnam Veteran talks about his time of service and what the 4th of July means to him

Wayne Starcher Marine Corps & Vietnam Veteran
Wayne Starcher Marine Corps & Vietnam Veteran(Andrew Noll)
By Andrew Noll
Published: Jun. 29, 2022 at 5:47 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Wayne Starcher is a Marine Corps and Vietnam Veteran who spent 13 months in Vietnam during the war in 1966 and 1967.

After graduating from Parkersburg High School in May of 1965, Starcher enlisted in the Marine Corps and went to Parris Island for bootcamp before being sent to Vietnam.

Starcher spoke about how connecting with family was tough to think about during his time away.

“Well letters from home and stuff like that is how you connected but really you didn’t have time to really think about it a whole lot because you are out in the field most of the time. Actually your family was the guys beside of you,” Starcher said.

During his time in Vietnam he was an infantryman carrying radios and he was also a tunnel rat checking out the tunnels for enemies.

After his time in Vietnam, Starcher returned to the United States in 1967 and was stationed at the Norfalk Naval Shipyard in Portsmouth, Virginia working in security detail before being discharged in April 1969.

Starcher talked about a memory that sticks out to him during his time of service.

“Well I had that one time in Vietnam, I was carrying a radio at the time. A friend of mine from Bald Knob, West Virginia was standing beside of me and the sniper shot him. I’ll never forget that day it was August the 13th 1966,” Starcher recalled.

Starcher says if he had the opportunity to serve again he absolutely would because this country needs people to protect their freedom.

He shared what independence day means to him.

“Now, you look back to see what the veterans are doing to keep this country free. We gained our independence from England and now we have men and women all over the world trying to keep us free. We want to remember them,” Starcher said.

Starcher is a lifetime member at the Veterans of Foreign Wars Blennerhassett Post 1212 in Parkersburg.

Copyright 2022 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Law enforcement are investigating a car crashing into a house that occurred on the 400 block of...
One person taken to the hospital after car crashes into house
New Ohio fireworks law goes into effect July 1
New Ohio fireworks law goes into effect July 1
Sheetz is lowering gas prices for the July 4 holiday weekend.
Gas station drops price of some gas to under $4 ahead of July 4
Vendors start arriving for the Fourth of July Carnival
Fourth of July Carnival is returning to Parkersburg City Park
Jerry Paul Jones Obit
Obituary: Jones, Jerry Paul

Latest News

Alaska Supreme Court upholds ruling that will keep fifth-place Republican candidate Tara...
Former St. Marys police clerk facing jail time
Local vets and officials remember Woody Williams and his impact
Local vets and officials remember Woody Williams and his impact
Fireworks spark stress for some heading into holiday weekend.
Fourth of July Events in the Mid-Ohio Valley
Protect your credit score before buying a home
Protect your credit score before buying a home