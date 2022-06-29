Advertisement

Michael Wells named West Virginia Superintendent of the Year

Pleasants County superintendent honored with award
WTAP News @ 5 - Michael Wells named superintendent of the year
By Alexa Griffey
Published: Jun. 29, 2022 at 10:02 AM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) -

Michael Wells was named West Virginia’s Superintendent of the Year last Wednesday.

After 31 years in education, he’s spent the last 11 years as Pleasants County’s Superintendent. Wells spent time in Wood County as an administrator before moving on to serve as a principal in Pleasants County for a year before finally taking on the role of superintendent.

Well’s said that he did not expect the award and was surprised when his name was announced.

He expressed his gratitude for those who believed in him and helped him get this award.

Well’s went on to say that he tries to pay it forward and help other superintendents through all of his roles within the county.

The West Virginia Department of Education along with the West Virginia Association of School Administrators are the ones who choose Superintendent of the Year. The award was presented at the Association’s banquet.

