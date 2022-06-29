Obituary: Barrows, JoDora

MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - JoDora Barrows, of Marietta, OH, passed away June 24th, 2022 after a lengthy illness.

She was preceded in death by her husband of almost 60 years, Harold Barrows; and her son, Clark Barrows, both in 2019. She is survived by her brothers, Chuck (Jane) Mooney of TX, Roger (Cheryl) Mooney of NH, and sisters, Barbara Ritchie of OK and Rhea (Larry) Myers of Marietta; her children, Scott (Melissa) Barrows of Marietta, Jacqueline (Greg) Drake of SC, and Chris (Amanda) Barrows of Marietta, and many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

JoDora retired from Big Lots in Marietta and focused on spending as much time as possible with her family, happiest visiting her beloved grandchildren and great-granchildren. She welcomed family, friends, strangers with open loving arms, unconditionally, and will be sadly missed by all who knew her.

There will be a celebration of JoDora’s life (to be announced later) for family and friends and as JoDora wished, no viewing or funeral service (no flowers please).

Special thanks to the tireless care for JoDora, Harold, and Clark from Chris and Amanda Barrows throughout these last heartbreaking years of sickness and death.

Their devotion to our family is beyond selfless and words cannot express how grateful we all are to them.

Cawley & Peoples Funeral Home is honored to serve JoDora’s family and offers online condolences andmany resources by visiting www.CawleyandPeoples.com.

Copyright 2022 WTAP. All rights reserved.