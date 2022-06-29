Obituary: Buckley, Belinda Bee

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Belinda Bee Buckley, 70 of Parkersburg passed away June 28, 2022.

She was born in Washington, DC. May 5, 1952 the daughter of the late Raymond Edward and Jean Ann Root Buckley.

She was a graduate of David Lipscomb University and received her Masters of Education Degree from West Virginia University.

She had been a teacher for many years with the Wood County Board of Education working at Jefferson Elementary and also taught Wood County Adult Basic Education. She was a Foster Parent in Job and Family Services in Wood county and was a member of the Parkersburg Doll Collectors Club. She owned and operated the Wee Boutique and Hatchin Hutch in Parkersburg. She was a member of the Camden Avenue Church of Christ.

She is survived by her children, Sarah K. Buckley of Parkersburg and Charles D. Buckley (Shannon) of Reedy, WV. Her grandson, Chase Buckley; One brother, David Buckley of Tokyo, Japan; One sister, Karen Life (John) of Parkersburg and her nieces, Jessica McKenzie of Parkersburg and Jana Myers (Jeremy) of Florida.

Funeral services will be Friday at 2:00pm at the Leavitt Funeral Home in Parkersburg with Rick Stanley officiating. Visitation will be Friday from noon until service time.

The family wishes to thank WVUCC Med, The Willows and Amedisys Hospice for their wonderful care.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.leavittfuneralhome.com

