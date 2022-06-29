Advertisement

Obituary: Buckley, Belinda Bee

Belinda Bee Buckley Obit
Belinda Bee Buckley Obit(Belinda Bee Buckley Obit)
By Andrew Noll
Published: Jun. 29, 2022 at 1:40 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Belinda Bee Buckley, 70 of Parkersburg passed away June 28, 2022.

She was born in Washington, DC. May 5, 1952 the daughter of the late Raymond Edward and Jean Ann Root Buckley.

She was a graduate of David Lipscomb University and received her Masters of Education Degree from West Virginia University.

She had been a teacher for many years with the Wood County Board of Education working at Jefferson Elementary and also taught Wood County Adult Basic Education.  She was a Foster Parent in Job and Family Services in Wood county and was a member of the Parkersburg Doll Collectors Club.  She owned and operated the Wee Boutique and Hatchin Hutch in Parkersburg.   She was a member of the Camden Avenue Church of Christ.

She is survived by her children, Sarah K. Buckley of Parkersburg and Charles D. Buckley (Shannon) of Reedy, WV.  Her grandson, Chase Buckley; One brother, David Buckley of Tokyo, Japan;  One sister, Karen Life (John) of Parkersburg and her nieces, Jessica McKenzie of Parkersburg and Jana Myers (Jeremy) of Florida.

Funeral services will be Friday at 2:00pm at the Leavitt Funeral Home in Parkersburg with Rick Stanley officiating.  Visitation will be Friday from noon until service time.

The family wishes to thank WVUCC Med, The Willows and Amedisys Hospice for their wonderful care.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.leavittfuneralhome.com

Copyright 2022 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Law enforcement are investigating a car crashing into a house that occurred on the 400 block of...
One person taken to the hospital after car crashes into house
New Ohio fireworks law goes into effect July 1
New Ohio fireworks law goes into effect July 1
Sheetz is lowering gas prices for the July 4 holiday weekend.
Gas station drops price of some gas to under $4 ahead of July 4
Vendors start arriving for the Fourth of July Carnival
Fourth of July Carnival is returning to Parkersburg City Park
Jerry Paul Jones Obit
Obituary: Jones, Jerry Paul

Latest News

Howard L. Lockhart Obit
Obituary: Lockhart, Howard L.
Donald Eugene Ewing Obit
Obituary: Ewing, Donald Eugene
Laura Jean Swearingen Obit
Obituary: Swearingen, Laura Jean
Cary Lee Schmidt Obit
Obituary: Schmidt, Cary Lee