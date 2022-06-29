Obituary: Ewing, Donald Eugene

VIENNA, W.Va. (WTAP) - Donald Eugene Ewing, 93, of Vienna, W.Va. passed away Saturday, June 11, 2022 at Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House in Huntington, W.Va.

Don was born January 28, 1929 in Wood County, W.Va., the son of the late Joel B. and Edna Kirsch Ewing.

He was a 1946 graduate of Parkersburg High School. Don was a retired carpenter having been a 70+ year member of Parkersburg Local 899. He served the last 28 years of his career in the construction force at DuPont. Don enjoyed Marshall football and loved being around his grandkids and great-grandkids. He was a 70+ year member of Wayside United Methodist Church.

Don is survived by his son, Ric Ewing and his wife, Cindy, of Buckhannon, W.Va.; his daughter, Kim Lantz and her husband, Reverend Kevin, of Huntington; five grandchildren, Steve McCormick (Kelli), Ashlee Gallion (Aaron), Courtny Lewis (Trevor), Joel Ewing and Erin Anderson (Michael) and seven great-grandchildren, Anna Lantz, Ava and Addyson Gallion, Evan and Nora McCormick, Rylee Lewis and Hayden Anderson.

In addition to his parents, Don was preceded in death by his wife in 1989, Patricia Jean Erwin Ewing and a grandson, Michael McCormick.

Funeral services will be 1 p.m. Friday, July 1, 2022 at the Vaughan-Kimes Funeral Home, 521 – 5th Street, Parkersburg. Reverend Kevin Lantz will officiate and burial will follow at Evergreen North Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 11 a.m. until time of services on Friday.

For those considering an expression of sympathy, memorials are preferred to a hospice association of the donor’s choice. Condolences may be shared with the family at vaughankimes.com

