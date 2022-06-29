Obituary: Lockhart, Howard L.

POMEROY, Ohio (WTAP) - Howard L. Lockhart, 68, of Pomeroy, OH passed away Monday June 27, 2022 at his residence.

He was born December 27, 1953 in Parkersburg, WV, a son to the late Glenville Elzia Lockhart and Luretta Marie Weekley Smith. Howard was retired from truck driving and he enjoyed fishing, playing cards with friends, and spending time with his little brown puppy “Elmer Jay.”

He is survived by his son, Howard L. Lockhart, Jr. (Barbie) of Pickerington, OH; his sister, Ruth Ann Dunfee (Randy) of Coolville, OH and grandchildren, Emma Jackson, Addison Lockhart and Archer Lockhart.

In addition to his parents, Howard was preceded in death by his step-father, Owens Smith and his brother, Dale Lockhart.

Memorial services will be held 11:00 a.m. Saturday, July 23, 2022 at the Lambert-Tatman Funeral Home, Belpre.

Lambert-Tatman Funeral Home is honored to serve the Lockhart family.

