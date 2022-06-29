Advertisement

One person taken to the hospital after car crashes into house

Law enforcement are investigating a car crashing into a house that occurred on the 400 block of...
Law enforcement are investigating a car crashing into a house that occurred on the 400 block of Jefferson Drive in Mineral Wells.(Alexa Griffey, WTAP)
By Alexa Griffey and Samantha Cavalli
Published: Jun. 28, 2022 at 8:49 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MINERAL WELLS, W.Va. (WTAP) - One person was taken to the hospital after their car crashed into a house in Mineral Wells.

Officials with the Wood County Sheriff’s Office said they received a call around 5:30 p.m. from a neighbor who witnessed the crash. It occurred on the 400 block of Jefferson Drive.

The house is currently unoccupied as it is for sale.

A neighbor we talked to, Sheridan Stegall, said he witnessed the crash.

“Well I was pressure washing my porch and then I heard the can crunch so I turn around and thought she was about to smack the telephone pole and then she hit the porch,” Stegall said.

Stegall said what happened is unfortunate because he is good friends with the owner of the home. They were contacted when the crash occurred.

The Wood County Sheriff’s Office, Mineral Wells Volunteer Fire Department, and Saint Joe’s ambulance were all on the scene.

The crash is under further investigation.

Copyright 2022 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities say police officers in Ohio have fatally shot a man after a car chase.
Ohio officers kill man in parking lot following car chase
Wine sentencing hearing continued
Madison Wine sentencing continued
Vendors start arriving for the Fourth of July Carnival
Fourth of July Carnival is returning to Parkersburg City Park
Jerry Paul Jones Obit
Obituary: Jones, Jerry Paul
Michael Ray Sandy Obit
Obituary: Sandy, Michael Ray

Latest News

Will Hosaflook reflects on his time as Wood Co. Schools superintendent
Will Hosaflook reflects on his time as Wood Co. Schools superintendent
Will Hosaflook attends last Wood County BOE meeting
Will Hosaflook attends last Wood County Board of Education meeting
Ohio Governor Mike DeWine signs House Bill 377. The bill pledges $500 million to Ohio's...
Ohio Governor Mike DeWine signs bill investing $500 million in Appalachia
Marietta City Schools will begin search for superintendent
Marietta City Schools will begin new superintendent interviews June 29