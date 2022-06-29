One person taken to the hospital after car crashes into house

MINERAL WELLS, W.Va. (WTAP) - One person was taken to the hospital after their car crashed into a house in Mineral Wells.

Officials with the Wood County Sheriff’s Office said they received a call around 5:30 p.m. from a neighbor who witnessed the crash. It occurred on the 400 block of Jefferson Drive.

The house is currently unoccupied as it is for sale.

A neighbor we talked to, Sheridan Stegall, said he witnessed the crash.

“Well I was pressure washing my porch and then I heard the can crunch so I turn around and thought she was about to smack the telephone pole and then she hit the porch,” Stegall said.

Stegall said what happened is unfortunate because he is good friends with the owner of the home. They were contacted when the crash occurred.

The Wood County Sheriff’s Office, Mineral Wells Volunteer Fire Department, and Saint Joe’s ambulance were all on the scene.

The crash is under further investigation.

