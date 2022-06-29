Parkersburg man sentenced to 10 years in prison for role in drug conspiracy

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WTAP) - John Michael Wells, II, 33, of Parkersburg, was sentenced Wednesday, June 29 to 10 years in prison, to be followed by five years of supervised release, for conspiring to distribute methamphetamine and marijuana.

According to a news release, based on court documents and statements made in court, Wells was responsible for approximately 20 pounds of methamphetamine being shipped from California to Parkersburg and distributed in the Parkersburg area.

Wells admitted to paying and arranging for methamphetamine and marijuana to be shipped through the mail from California in October and November 2021.

The methamphetamine and marijuana were subsequently distributed for sale by other individuals, who provided Wells with the cash proceeds.

Wells used this cash to order more methamphetamine and marijuana from his suppliers.

