Proposed Dog Park Sparks Major Discussion in Parkersburg City Council

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) -The major topic at Tuesday evening’s city council meeting was the proposed Dog Park at Parkersburg City Park.

Four of five speakers during public forum expressed their dismay with the project that is underway.

$38,000 dollars are already committed to the two-year-old project, in contracts and materials.

Mayor Tom Joyce stated he would not stop the project without a direct instruction from council, since they allocated the funds.

While a majority of the 55 citizens present seemed to be in opposition to the Dog Park, at least five scouts and family members were present to defend the proposal... which has been in the works for the last two years.

No resolution was reached in the Tuesday evening discussion.

