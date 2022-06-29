Ten- year anniversary of Derecho storm

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) -

Today marks the 10 year anniversary of the Derecho that rocked the Mid- Ohio- Valley.

On June 29th 2012, severe weather hit the Mid Ohio Valley causing flooding, building damages and up to two-weeks of power outages for some residents.

Even though many were affected by the storm and temperatures were high, the residents across the Mid Ohio Valley worked together to help their neighbors in need.

We talked to two city officials today about their experiences during the derecho. They both reflected on the impact it had on them to see members of their cities working together in those tough times.

Jimmy Colombo, one of the current County Commissioners, was Mayor of Parkersburg when the Derecho hit. He started that the people in Parkersburg and Wood county worked together to help their neighbors. He even mentioned the police department running special shifts to bring medicine to those who needed it. Colombo said that there was no hesitation to help their neighbors, which is one thing he considers great about the county and city.

The current Mayor of Belpre, Michael Lorentz was also in this position during the storm in 2012. Lorentz stated,

“Belpre’s always been a little bit that way. But in a time of need, this whole community gathers around to help be a part of it. Everybody wants that good feeling I think. So it’s like a big, huge family.”

Both officials say that the cities have become more prepared for when severe weather hits. They stated that more awareness of weather patterns, new equipment and an overall acceptance that it can happen here all helps local leaders be better prepared.

