Two-county police chase ends in two injuries, one arrest

WTAP News @ 5- Newport Police Chase
By Samantha Cavalli
Published: Jun. 29, 2022 at 7:05 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
NEWPORT, Ohio. (WTAP) - A two-county police chase that occurred late Tuesday night in Ohio resulted in two injuries and one person arrested.

Robert Dalrymple was arrested and charged with failure to comply, a third-degree felony, and assault, a fourth-degree felony.

According to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page, a deputy was attempting to initiate a traffic stop on Trail Run Road on Dalrymple who was driving a motorcycle.

Dalrymple had three active warrants out of Monroe County in which two of them were felonies, and had a suspended driver’s license. He then failed to stop and that’s when the pursuit occurred.

The passenger of Dalrymple’s motorcycle, Michelle Colvin, has been harboring Robert at her residence.

The Marietta Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol and Washington County Sheriff’s deputies then joined the pursuit as it entered Washington County.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol said the motorcycle was traveling southbound on Milltown Hill Road in Newport when the driver tried to turn onto Dana’s Run Road. Dalrymple’s motorcycle then struck an officer’s cruiser, which ended the pursuit.

Dalrymple was taken by helicopter to the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries. After his release from the hospital, he was arrested. He is currently waiting to be extradited to Monroe County.

Colvin was taken to Marietta Memorial Hospital with minor injuries.

The deputy who was hit did not report any injuries.

