W. Va. gov elected chair of Southern Regional Education Board

West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice has been elected chairman of the Southern Regional Education Board.(Gov. Justice Office)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 29, 2022 at 11:23 AM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, W. Va. (AP) - West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice has been elected chairman of the Southern Regional Education Board.

Justice was elected at the board’s annual meeting Sunday in Atlanta.

He will lead the group’s 80-member board that includes governors, legislators and state education leaders working to improve public education at every level.

Justice succeeds Delaware Gov. John Carney, who served as chairman the past two years. The board serves 16 states.

