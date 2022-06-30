Alyssa Sauro wins U-18 International Mountain Running Cup in Italy

WILLIAMSTOWN, W.Va. (WTAP) -

Alyssa Sauro is an upcoming sophomore at Williamstown High School, and is a member of the state champion cross country and track teams for the Yellow Jackets.

On Sunday, Alyssa conquered a field of some of the best runners throughout the world, and emerged victorious in the U-18 International Mountain Running Cup in Saluzzo, Italy.

Alyssa completed the course in eighteen minutes and three seconds, finishing just two seconds ahead of her competitor, England’s Rebecca Flaherty.

When Alyssa realized she was the first runner to cross the finish line, she says the moment was surreal.

“I was so excited, I couldn’t believe it,” Alyssa recalls. “This was a once in a lifetime opportunity, and I could not have done it without my family, friends and teammates.”

Alyssa was not just running to represent Team USA, she was also representing her friends, family, and teammates back home in Williamstown that were cheering her on. She says she could not have gotten to this point without their love and support.

“It was just really exciting,” said Alyssa. “I think the whole community is so excited, and I’m happy to share this moment with them.”

A victory parade was held on Wednesday in celebration of Alyssa’s victory. Those close to her are proud of what she was able to accomplish.

“We’re super proud of her,” said Scott Sauro, Alyssa’s father. “She puts in a lot of hard work. It’s really great to see it pay off and in such a big way. I think that any of these kids that are on the cross country and track teams would tell you that it’s like a family.”

“You work all your life coaching,” said Mike Taylor, Alyssa’s cross country coach at Williamstown High School. “To have someone to be that successful, it makes your eyes leak a lot easier as you get older.”

Alyssa is looking forward to competing in more international competitions, and she says she will use the experience she gained from this championship in her future races.

Copyright 2022 WTAP. All rights reserved.