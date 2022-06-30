Fort Boreman swing installed Thursday Morning

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) -

Crews started installing the new Almost Heaven swing at Fort Boreman Park Thursday morning.

The large, handmade swing is one of nine placed around the state of West Virginia . Fort Boreman was one of the locations chosen to be a part of the pilot program.

County Commission President Blair Couch stated that Fort Boreman was chosen to be one of the locations after flooding concerns removed point park from consideration.

The Department of Tourism looked at over 100,000 social media posts to find the most loved spots across the state in honor of the mountain state’s birthday.

We spoke with Mike Kibbee, a frequent visitor of the park, on what he thinks of the new swing and the chosen location. He stated,

“This is the best location for it. You can look all over the valley and see the whole city. It’ll be nice for the area.”

Todd Nonamker, the maintenance superintendent for the Wood County Commission, told us that visitors can start enjoying the swing in about a week. That’s how long it’ll take for the concrete to dry and the braces to come off.

