Marietta City Schools continues its superintendent search

School Board to hold executive session Friday morning
WTAP News @ 6
By Alexa Griffey
Published: Jun. 30, 2022 at 4:37 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) -

Marietta City Schools continued their search for the next superintendent Wednesday night.

Out of 15 applicants, four were chosen and interviewed.

Janelle Patterson, the Director of Media and Communications for Marietta City Schools, says that no decision has been made yet.

An executive session will be held Friday morning at 8 a.m. for the board members to continue discussions.

It is anticipated that additional interviews will be held in July.

Patterson expressed her gratitude at the number of participants that took part in surveys and focus groups to help better understand what is wanted out of the future superintendent. She said that it helped the board to determine what’s needed in the future superintendent.

The 400 participants were made up of teachers, students, staff, stakeholders, and the public at large.

The names of the four candidates have not been released to help respect their current employment.

