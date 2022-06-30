Advertisement

Marine veteran reflects on his service and what the Fourth means to him

Marine veteran reflects on his service and what the Fourth means to him
Marine veteran reflects on his service and what the Fourth means to him(Mitchell Blahut - WTAP)
By Mitchell Blahut
Published: Jun. 30, 2022 at 7:58 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - “I’m a proud marine. I served proudly. I still to this day as a member of the Marine Corps League promote the marines,” says Donald Dearth.

Marine corps sergeant, Donald Dearth served 13 months in the Vietnam War.

During that time, Dearth says that he dealt with his own moments of close calls out in Da Nang.

Once as a radio operator at camp A101, when he heard explosions outside of a radio shack he was hard at work in.

“And I’m asking the sergeant major, ‘What’s going on?’ He says, ‘We’re getting overrun. You need to grab your rifle and get out here and start shooting,” says Dearth. “So, I spent that night – that was my night of combat. It was an all-night deal. A lot of the green berets didn’t make it.”

And another time when dearth was a trombone player with the First Marine Aircraft Wing Band.

As he and his bandmates were told to get out of where they were performing, because of a Viet Cong attack.

“He said, ‘Marines, what I need for you to do is pack up your stuff, get on those trucks and get out as fast as you can. And we’re all going, ‘Uh oh.’ And he said, ‘Yes, you’re in danger as of right this minute,’” says Dearth.

After his service, he found a way to give back to veterans and marines through the Marine Corps League. And the group’s fundraiser, “Flags for Heroes.”

That gives people the opportunity to dedicate a flag to a hero in their life.

“It gives everybody a chance to express who their real hero in life is,” says Dearth. “It may have been their first-grade teacher, it may have been their drill instructor at boot camp. It maybe God. We’ve had people do that.”

Dearth says that after his time serving his country, he sees the holiday as a time to remember those who served with him who are no longer here.

“Now on the Fourth of July, I don’t worry about the fireworks, I worry about the veterans that we’ve lost that didn’t come home,” says Dearth. “Fifty-two thousand of them or better that didn’t come home from Vietnam were my fellow brothers and sisters.”

Copyright 2022 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

US Route 2 near Lavigne Road in South Hero is closed until further notice
Two-county police chase ends in two injuries, one arrest
Law enforcement are investigating a car crashing into a house that occurred on the 400 block of...
One person taken to the hospital after car crashes into house
Alaska Supreme Court upholds ruling that will keep fifth-place Republican candidate Tara...
Former St. Marys police clerk facing jail time
New Ohio fireworks law goes into effect July 1
New Ohio fireworks law goes into effect July 1
A dog looks at the camera.
Local shelter is overwhelmed with dogs

Latest News

Belpre Soccer Club raises money for player after cancer diagnosis
WTAP News @ 6 - Your Good News: Belpre Soccer Club raises money for player after cancer diagnosis
Ohio Lt. Gov. Jon Husted hosted Oil and Gas roundtable
WTAP News @ 6 - Ohio LT. Gov. hosted Oil and Gas Roundtable
Fireworks are shot into the sky.
Ohio is implementing new rules on fireworks - which local cities are opting out
Ohio's new fireworks law goes into effect July 1
WTAP News @ 6 - Ohio fireworks law goes into effect July 1