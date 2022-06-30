Advertisement

Ohio is implementing new rules on fireworks - which local cities are opting out

WTAP News @ 6
By Laura Bowen
Published: Jun. 30, 2022 at 7:33 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARIETTA, Ohio. (WTAP) - A new amendment to Ohio Fire Code that deals with fireworks will go into effect on Friday.

The law will make it so people can legally use 1.4G consumer fireworks around certain holidays. This does not include 1.3G display fireworks.

Local governments have the opportunity to opt out.

In this area, Marietta is on board and will not be opting out.

Mayor Schlicher elaborated, “If it becomes a public hazard to neighbors or a public safety issue, then we’ll address it at that point and time.”

Belpre, on the other hand, will be opting out. Mayor Lorentz said that Belpre currently has an ordinance that bans fireworks.

Local governments also have the option of restricting the holiday dates and times listed in the law so double check with local city officials if you plan on discharging fireworks on the times and dates listed below.

  • July 3rd, 4th, and 5th, including the Friday, Saturday, and Sunday immediately before and after July 4th.
    • 4pm - 11pm
  • Labor Day weekend
    • 4pm - 11pm
  • Diwali
    • 4pm - 11pm
  • New Years Eve
    • 4pm - 11:59pm
  • New Years Day
    • 12am - 1am; 4pm - 11pm
  • Chinese New Year
    • 4pm - 11pm
  • Cinco de Mayo
    • 4pm - 11pm
  • Memorial Day weekend
    • 4pm - 11pm
  • Juneteenth.
    • 4pm - 11pm

You can only use fireworks if the property owner of the location you’ll discharge them at has given you the green light.

Of course, you can discharge fireworks on your own property as well.

For more information on the legislation, click here, where the Washington County Sheriff’s Office details rules like age restrictions, rules on aerial devices like roman candles and bottle rockets, and more.

Copyright 2022 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

US Route 2 near Lavigne Road in South Hero is closed until further notice
Two-county police chase ends in two injuries, one arrest
Law enforcement are investigating a car crashing into a house that occurred on the 400 block of...
One person taken to the hospital after car crashes into house
Alaska Supreme Court upholds ruling that will keep fifth-place Republican candidate Tara...
Former St. Marys police clerk facing jail time
New Ohio fireworks law goes into effect July 1
New Ohio fireworks law goes into effect July 1
A dog looks at the camera.
Local shelter is overwhelmed with dogs

Latest News

Marine veteran reflects on his service and what the Fourth means to him
Marine veteran reflects on his service and what the Fourth means to him
Belpre Soccer Club raises money for player after cancer diagnosis
WTAP News @ 6 - Your Good News: Belpre Soccer Club raises money for player after cancer diagnosis
Ohio Lt. Gov. Jon Husted hosted Oil and Gas roundtable
WTAP News @ 6 - Ohio LT. Gov. hosted Oil and Gas Roundtable
Ohio's new fireworks law goes into effect July 1
WTAP News @ 6 - Ohio fireworks law goes into effect July 1