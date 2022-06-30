Ohio is implementing new rules on fireworks - which local cities are opting out

MARIETTA, Ohio. (WTAP) - A new amendment to Ohio Fire Code that deals with fireworks will go into effect on Friday.

The law will make it so people can legally use 1.4G consumer fireworks around certain holidays. This does not include 1.3G display fireworks.

Local governments have the opportunity to opt out.

In this area, Marietta is on board and will not be opting out.

Mayor Schlicher elaborated, “If it becomes a public hazard to neighbors or a public safety issue, then we’ll address it at that point and time.”

Belpre, on the other hand, will be opting out. Mayor Lorentz said that Belpre currently has an ordinance that bans fireworks.

Local governments also have the option of restricting the holiday dates and times listed in the law so double check with local city officials if you plan on discharging fireworks on the times and dates listed below.

July 3rd, 4th, and 5th, including the Friday, Saturday, and Sunday immediately before and after July 4th. 4pm - 11pm

Labor Day weekend 4pm - 11pm

Diwali 4pm - 11pm

New Years Eve 4pm - 11:59pm

New Years Day 12am - 1am; 4pm - 11pm

Chinese New Year 4pm - 11pm

Cinco de Mayo 4pm - 11pm

Memorial Day weekend 4pm - 11pm

Juneteenth. 4pm - 11pm



You can only use fireworks if the property owner of the location you’ll discharge them at has given you the green light.

Of course, you can discharge fireworks on your own property as well.

For more information on the legislation, click here, where the Washington County Sheriff’s Office details rules like age restrictions, rules on aerial devices like roman candles and bottle rockets, and more.

Copyright 2022 WTAP. All rights reserved.