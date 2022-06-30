Advertisement

Ohio Lt. Gov. Jon Husted meets with oil and gas industry for roundtable

Ohio Lt. Gov. Jon Husted meets with oil and gas industry for roundtable(Mitchell Blahut - WTAP)
By Mitchell Blahut
Jun. 30, 2022
MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - Ohio lieutenant governor, Jon Husted joined members of the oil and gas industry for a roundtable discussion.

The roundtable was held on Thursday afternoon at the Artex Oil Company.

The lieutenant governor met with different members of the oil and gas industry -- such as the Ohio Oil and Gas Energy Education Program (OOGEEP) and the Ohio Oil and Gas Association (OOGA) -- to discuss policies and plans to help with the high prices in oil and gas.

Husted says that roundtables like this are helpful in not only educating the public on issues like these, but how to help the public as well.

“Why we do these roundtables is to help educate each other as to how we can communicate to the public about what the consequences are of good policies and bad,’ says Husted. “And that we need to help urge the public to tell their public officials in Washington, ‘Stop it.’'

Husted says that an important way to help with prices is to make the country energy independent and by not regulating the industry.

Members of Marietta College’s engineering department were in attendance at the roundtable as well.

