Pleasants County’s reaction to the Supreme Court’s EPA ruling

By Alexa Griffey
Published: Jun. 30, 2022 at 5:23 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) -

Thursday’s Supreme Court ruling could have an impact here in the Mid Ohio Valley.

The Pleasants Power Station , outside of St. Marys, is scheduled to be retired or closed a year from now in June of 2023.

The plant is one of two coal burning facilities owned by Energy Harbor.

The company announced it was going to exit the fossil fuel business by the end of 2023.

Efforts have been underway to try and sell the Pleasants County location.

County Commissioner Jay Powell says this ruling could have a positive impact on saving the plant and increase the chances it is sold. Powell states,

“As a Pleasants County resident, as a Pleasants county commissioner anything we can do to make sure the longevity of that plant stays is certainly a big blessing for our county, and the whole Mid Ohio Valley, and for that matter the whole state of West Virginia.”

Powell went on to say that he was thankful for the Supreme Court’s ruling and thankful for the Pleasants Power Station.

