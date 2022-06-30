Advertisement

Teens drive 13 hours to redeem McDonald’s coupon

Colton Marley and his friends from Pennsylvania traveled 13 hours to Clear Lake, Iowa, to...
Colton Marley and his friends from Pennsylvania traveled 13 hours to Clear Lake, Iowa, to redeem an old McDonald's coupon good for one small McCafe drink.(Source: KIMT via CNN)
By KIMT Staff
Published: Jun. 30, 2022 at 3:05 AM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEAR LAKE, Iowa (KIMT) - The discovery of an old McDonald’s coffee coupon led a group of high schoolers to make a cross-country road trip to redeem it.

Colton Marley, a soon-to-be high school senior from Pennsylvania, found a coupon in his wallet good for one small McCafe drink with no expiration date. He had it for several years, but how he got is a complete mystery.

“The strange thing is it was only available at three locations in the U.S., the closest one being Clear Lake, Iowa,” Marley said.

The discovery got Marley and his friends – Trey Hixon, Eli Peel and Jonah Smeltzer – thinking.

“We always kind of joked that we’d one day go out and do it, but I guess here we are,” Hixon said. “I was like, ‘Wouldn’t it be funny if we went out there for a senior trip or something?’”

The idea became a reality when Marley and his friends loaded up their car and drove 13 hours from the Pittsburgh area to Clear Lake to redeem the coupon. It was accepted.

To add to the moment, all four teens dressed in suits and ties. Their table was decorated with a tablecloth and an artificial candle.

“We drove 13 hours, so why not?” Peel said.

In addition, the group made pit stops along the way, including a tour of the Surf Ballroom in Clear Lake, a Billy Joel concert in Indiana and a visit to the I-80 Truck Stop near Davenport, Iowa, that’s billed as the world’s largest truck stop.

It’s a trip none of them will ever forget.

Copyright 2022 KIMT via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Law enforcement are investigating a car crashing into a house that occurred on the 400 block of...
One person taken to the hospital after car crashes into house
Alaska Supreme Court upholds ruling that will keep fifth-place Republican candidate Tara...
Former St. Marys police clerk facing jail time
US Route 2 near Lavigne Road in South Hero is closed until further notice
Two-county police chase ends in two injuries, one arrest
New Ohio fireworks law goes into effect July 1
New Ohio fireworks law goes into effect July 1
Proposed dog park sparks major discussion in Parkersburg City Council
Proposed dog park sparks major discussion in Parkersburg City Council

Latest News

With laws varying from state to state after the Supreme Court struck down Roe v. Wade, there...
Legal battles over abortion mounting across US
The death toll has risen to 53 in the worst human smuggling case the United States has ever seen.
GRAPHIC: Texas launches crisis reponse after migrants die in truck
Preston Bowen, a recent high school graduate, was killed when he and his brother were in a car...
‘We’re just tore up’: One son killed, one in critical condition after car crash
Emergency assistance calls related to empty gas tanks increase by 200% amid higher gas prices
Stranded drivers: Higher gas prices are leading to record calls for roadside assistance