W.Va. Gov. Jim Justice calls for special session on abortion rights

“I will call it very, very soon,” said Gov. Justice.
(MGN/Pexels)
By Alyssa Hannahs
Published: Jun. 30, 2022 at 12:07 PM EDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Following the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade, West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice said Thursday he will make good on his promise to call lawmakers back to Charleston for a special session on West Virginia abortion rights.

“I believe now that I agree wholeheartedly that we need to move faster and we need to move for further and more detailed clarification,” said Gov. Justice Thursday. “The legislature needs to amend this law to get absolute clarification in every way and so, as I promised in my original statement that I would not hesitate to call a special session. I am asking our legislators to all to get your stuff in order.”

“That’s where we are moving. We’re going to call a special session very, very soon.”

“I want to be respectful of people’s time and so we really need to have a little bit of discussion with the leadership as to when is the soonest that we can possibly move in that direction,” said Gov. Justice.

After the Supreme Court’s decision, Gov. Justice said he would ‘not hesitate to call a special session’ writing on Twitter, “I applaud the Supreme Court’s courageous decision today. I’ve said many times that I very proudly stand for life and I am rock-solid against abortion, and I believe that every human life is a miracle worth protecting.”

