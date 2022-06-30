Your Good News: Belpre Soccer Club fundraised around $1200 for a player battling cancer

BELPRE, Ohio. (WTAP) - For June’s “Your Good News” story sponsored by Morrison Incorporated, scoring soccer goals helped raise money and awareness for one player’s cancer treatments.

Four-year-old Charly Staats joined the Belpre Soccer Club community in the fall of 2021. By the spring of 2022, things took an unexpected turn when Charly’s parents, April and Shawn Staats, found out she was diagnosed with B-Cell Leukemia.

After receiving the news of Charly’s diagnosis, the Belpre Soccer Club wanted to reach out to the Staats and help raise money for Charly’s treatments.

Belpre Soccer Club Treasurer Heather Bina said they wanted to create a fun way to raise the money for the Staats family. On Saturday, May 21, 2022, the Belpre Soccer Club hosted a “Score a Goal” fundraiser. Charly’s family made a $1 donation for every goal scored that day.

A local U9 travel soccer team called the Fireballs approached Bina, asking to help. The Fireballs organized and ran a 50-50 raffle the same day as the “Score a Goal” event. Between “Score a Goal,” the 50-50 raffle, and other outside donations, the Belpre Soccer Club raised just under $1200 for Charly’s family.

After receiving the donation, Charly’s family was excited and grateful for the donation and the community support rallying behind her.

“Oh, absolutely, I mean, we’re nothing down here without the kids, so when it is a situation like this and help a family, absolutely that’s the most important thing,” Bina said.

Bina said she hopes the kids develop great sportsmanship and understand that the game they’re playing benefits another player in the club.

Leland and Reed play for the Belpre Soccer Club. They shared what it means to give back to Charly.

“It means a lot to her to get better, and I like doing stuff to make her get better,” Leland said.

“I love to help her out, and I know she is struggling, so I try to play my best and try to help her the most,” Reed said.

Morrison Incorporated will make a $100 donation to the Belpre Soccer Club, which will then make that donation to Charly and her family. If you would like to nominate someone for our next “Your Good News” segment, you can click here to nominate them.

Copyright 2022 WTAP. All rights reserved.