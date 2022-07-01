Advertisement

2nd visitor in 3 days gored by Yellowstone park bison

Park officials said bison are wild and unpredictable, as recent incidents show.
Park officials said bison are wild and unpredictable, as recent incidents show.(Jacob W. Frank / NPS)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 1, 2022 at 9:39 AM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

YELLOWSTONE NATIONAL PARK, Wyo. (AP) — For the second time in three days, a visitor to Yellowstone National Park has been gored by a bison.

Park officials say a 71-year-old woman from West Chester, Pennsylvania, and her daughter inadvertently approached the bison Wednesday as they were returning to their vehicle at a Yellowstone Lake trailhead.

The woman’s injuries were not life-threatening. She was taken by ambulance to a hospital in Cody, Wyoming.

The incident remains under investigation.

On Monday, a 34-year-old Colorado man got too close to a bison and was thrown as he grabbed a child. An Ohio woman was gored in May.

Park officials said bison are wild and unpredictable, and visitors should stay more than 25 yards away.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

US Route 2 near Lavigne Road in South Hero is closed until further notice
Two-county police chase ends in two injuries, one arrest
A dog looks at the camera.
Local shelter is overwhelmed with dogs
Alaska Supreme Court upholds ruling that will keep fifth-place Republican candidate Tara...
Former St. Marys police clerk facing jail time
Brandon Hardaway, William Johns, and Evan Reynolds' cases were indicted with manslaughter after...
Parkersburg man sentenced to 10 years in prison for role in drug conspiracy
Fireworks spark stress for some heading into holiday weekend.
Fourth of July Events in the Mid-Ohio Valley

Latest News

Protesters gather outside the Supreme Court in Washington, Friday, June 24, 2022. The Supreme...
Post-Roe, states struggle with conflicting abortion bans
U.S. Marshals say 34-year-old Kaitlin Marie Armstrong has been arrested at a hostel in Costa...
Suspect in cyclist's death arrested in Costa Rica
Travel will be up for the holiday weekend amid concerns airlines won't be able to handle it.
Millions of Americans traveling July 4 weekend
“Now we need them to deliver,” says Sec. Buttigieg as flight cancellations increase
“Now we need them to deliver,” says Sec. Buttigieg as flight cancellations increase