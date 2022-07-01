Advertisement

Boat capsized; body recovered

By Mitchell Blahut
Published: Jul. 1, 2022 at 2:41 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - A boat capsized in the Ohio River near Newbury Island.

Officials say that multiple people were saved. One person, however, was not. Their body has since been recovered, according to officials.

Blennerhassett Volunteer Fire Department lead the rescue. Vienna Volunteer, Little Hocking Volunteer, the Department of Natural Resources, and the coast guard all helped.

This is a developing story. WTAP will give you updates as we learn more.

