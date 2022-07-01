Advertisement

Christie Willis swears-in as superintendent of Wood Co. Schools(Mitchell Blahut - WTAP)
By Mitchell Blahut
Published: Jul. 1, 2022 at 5:24 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - “Wood County Schools is near and dear to my heart. And I care about the kids, the teachers, the employees that all come together to make this system work,” says Wood County Schools superintendent, Christie Willis.

Willis has served as an educator for many years, as a teacher in both Ohio and West Virginia including at Jefferson Elementary, an administrator at both Jefferson and Franklin Elementary and has served in four different roles in the central Wood Co. Schools office for the last eight years.

“So, I really do know the system from the school level, from the central office level. And how those gears work internally,” says Willis.

Now she is getting the opportunity to be the new superintendent at Wood Co. Schools.

And is looking to continue to improve Wood Co. Schools in this position.

“I like working behind the scenes a lot and being involved,” says Willis. “This is changing my role a little bit to be more out front, in public. I look forward to being able to meet people and I have a lot of connections in the community. And I look forward to making more.”

Willis will be taking over for Will Hosaflook who gave his stamp of approval to Willis.

And Willis says Hosaflook is a big help with her transition.

“He is truly a phone call away. His time here at Wood County Schools, I’ve learned a lot in working with him,” says Willis. “And he has been a great mentor to me the last three months to catch me up to speed to be ready today.”

Willis says her three priorities in her first year are: safety and security, student learning and relationships with the community.

