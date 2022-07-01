Firefighting Training in Parkersburg

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) -

Captain Brian Drake with Parkersburg Fire Department was out this morning with his crew working on training.

They were working on hooking up to hydrants and allowing the new firefighters to get practice laying hoses.

Training like this is important according to Captain Drake because it helps with the speed of getting water on the fire which will aid in putting the fire out quicker.

