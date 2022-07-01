Advertisement

Firefighting Training in Parkersburg

Firefighters Packing up After Training
Firefighters Packing up After Training(Sarah Coleman)
By Sarah Coleman
Published: Jul. 1, 2022 at 6:33 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) -

Captain Brian Drake with Parkersburg Fire Department was out this morning with his crew working on training.

They were working on hooking up to hydrants and allowing the new firefighters to get practice laying hoses.

Training like this is important according to Captain Drake because it helps with the speed of getting water on the fire which will aid in putting the fire out quicker.

