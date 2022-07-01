Memorial Service for Woody Williams at Gold Star Memorial Park

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) -

Today at Gold Star Memorial Park there was a memorial service for Woody Williams.

Many people gathered at the Gold Star Park for the memorial service to honor Williams. He was a decorated veteran that served during world war two and went on to serve the community when he returned.

Many attendees reflected on the legacy he left including Jared Smith, President of the Washington County Veteran Service Commission, who spoke on Woody’s character.

“His actions were above and beyond enough to have the opportunity to go relax at home and enjoy the rest of his life but that’s definitely not Woody’s style. Woody was the type that he saw his work wasn’t done, and he always put others before himself,” Smith said.

People say that even though Woody is no longer with them he will never be forgotten with everything he has done for the community.

Copyright 2022 WTAP. All rights reserved.