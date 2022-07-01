Obituary: Bunn, Kermit W.

Kermit W. Bunn, 79, of Marietta, Ohio passed away June 30, 2022.

He was the son of the late H. Wayne and Kate Bunn, born in Fancy Gap, VA on June 21, 1943. He was a graduate of Hillsville HS, VA, attended Lees-McRae Junior College in NC, and graduated from Marietta College. Kermit married Sandra Sprague in 1966. He served in the Army Combat Engineers.

Following this service, the couple moved to Naples, FL where he taught and coached, later becoming VP of Naples Federal Savings and Loan. In 1973 he established the realtor/broker office of Bunn Real Estate. Soon he formed Bunn Construction which focused on-site development in Naples. Upon returning to Marietta, he opened Bunn Construction and focused on heavy highway and road construction. Kermit was a member of Gilman United Methodist Church.

He is survived by his wife of 55 years, Sandra Sprague Bunn; Children Kendra Bunn-Naumovski (George), Katherine Bunn-Okerstrom (Joel), and Kevin Bunn (Mary); along with five grandchildren, Milana and Gabriel Naumovski, Zane Okerstrom, Callie and Garrett Bunn; his sister Patsy Swain, and brother-in-law Jim (Joyce) Sprague. He was a well-loved, treasured, family man who loved his work, loved his family, and rode gracefully into heaven.

Visitation will be on Tuesday, July 5th at the Leavitt Funeral Home in Belpre, Ohio from 4-7 pm.

Funeral services will be on Wednesday, July 6th, at 1 pm (Leavitt Funeral Home, Belpre) officiated by Pastor Doug Thompson of the Gilman United Methodist Church.

Burial will follow at the Barlow Cemetery. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.LeavittFuneralHome.com

