Obituary: Farmoon, William Mikal

William Mikal Farmoon, given name Wilbert Alan Ullman, 67, of Belpre, OH passed away suddenly on June 26, 2022.

He was born July 24, 1954, a son of the late Mr. Ullman and Virginia (Stephens).

William was a home health aide, chemist, and musician.

He is survived by his children, Jasmine Cale of Waverly and Seth Ullman (Shannon) of Washington, WV, five grandchildren, Hunter Stephens, Savannah Stephens, Bryce Stephens, Kennedy Stephens, and Grady Ullman, great-granddaughter, Dahlia Rose, sister, Pam Thomas of Columbus, OH, 2 nieces, Roszella and Delores, and nephew, Heath.

In addition to his parents, William was preceded in death by his brother, Steve Bell, sister, Wendy Phillips, and daughter, Emily Ullman.

Service will be held at a later date. Visitation will be Saturday 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM at the Leavitt Funeral Home Parkersburg.

Online condolences may be sent to the family @www.leavittfuneralhome.com