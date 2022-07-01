Obituary: Nye, Wayne

Wayne Nye, 63, of Stockport, Ohio, passed suddenly of natural causes, on June 27, 2022, at 11:58 pm at Marietta Memorial Hospital. He was born on July 10, 1958.

Wayne served in the US Navy for four years. He came from a large family and was everyone’s big brother. Wayne was fun-loving and adventurous, and if you met him once he left an impression.

He is survived by his wife, Darlene Nye; daughter, Angela Soza (Anthony); six grandchildren; mother, Shirley Tackett; father, Ray Nye; and siblings, Toni Paskins (Roger), Michael Tackett (Kim), Kristina Baker (Christopher), Patrick Tackett, Carol Tackett and Gina Butler (Joe); and multiple nieces and nephews, aunts, uncles and friends who loved him dearly.

He was preceded in death by his stepfather, Con Tackett

Abiding with his wishes, he has been cremated and there will be a private service held for the immediate family.

Cawley & Peoples is honored to serve Wayne's family

