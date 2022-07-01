Advertisement

Obituary: Stout, Roger Dale

Roger Dale Stout, 73, of Parkersburg, WV died Tuesday, June 28, 2022, at CCMC Memorial Campus.

He was born in Parkersburg, WV a son of the late Bernard and Lorrain (Whitehair) Stout. He retired from Dupont.  He coached softball, volleyball, and middle school football.  He enjoyed spending time with his family and friends, hunting, and his fishing trips to Canada.

He is survived by his wife of fifty-four years Teresa Stout; son John Stout of Parkersburg; daughter Cheryl McHugh (Patrick) of Parkersburg; numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren; and sister Pamela Sue Gordon all of Parkersburg.

A celebration of his life will be held Friday, July 8, 2022, from 2-4 PM at City Park.  Leavitt Funeral Home, Parkersburg is assisting the family with cremation arrangements.

