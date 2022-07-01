Obituary: Taylor, Alexander Warren “Bud”

Alexander Warren “Bud” Taylor, 92, of Parkersburg passed away Monday, June 27, 2022, at Camden Clark Medical Center.

A son of the late Philip and Elizabeth Koon Taylor, Bud was born November 12, 1929, in Wood County,

He graduated from P.H.S. in 1947 and Marietta College in 1951, where he was a member of ALPHA TAU OMEGA Fraternity. He served in the U.S. Navy from 1951 to 1955, mostly aboard the aircraft carrier USS Coral Sea.

Bud was a member of the American Legion, Elks, and Moose; was active in Jaycees and AMBUCS, where he was Charter President, and was a member of Stout Memorial United Methodist Church.

After his honorable discharge from the Navy, Bud was employed by Union Trust & Deposit Bank; he taught school in Wood County, and then he began a career at Worthington Golf Club, where he was part owner, until his retirement in 1994.

Bud was an avid Cincinnati Reds fan, attending hundreds of games through the years.

He is survived by six children, Norman Taylor, Donna Taylor, Jeffrey Taylor (Jolene), Douglas Taylor, Valerie Lott, and Krista Farnsworth; four grandchildren, Ryan Taylor (Britney), Christopher Farnsworth (Ambriana), Brooke Taylor, and Cody Farnsworth; 4 great-grandchildren; Ally, Axel, and Azalea Taylor and Warren Farnsworth; a sister, Nancy Taylor of Parkersburg and a sister-in-law, Barbara Taylor of Athens, Ohio.

In addition to his parents, Bud was preceded in death by his wife of 67 years, Marlene M. Walker Taylor in 2021; son Christopher Taylor; grandson, Joshua Spencer; son-in-law, Shawn Farnsworth and two brothers, Wallace Taylor, and Gale Taylor.

A private family service will be held and burial will follow at Evergreen North Cemetery.

For those wishing to make expressions of sympathy, memorial donations to AMBUCS are requested and may be mailed in the care of Addie Henderson, 2521 Cypress Street, Parkersburg, WV 26101.

