Obituary: Wallace, Nancy G.

Nancy G. Wallace, 101, of Vienna died Tuesday, June 7, 2022, at her residence. She was born in Martins Ferry, Ohio of the late Carl W. and Theo (Robertshaw) Geppelt.

Nancy has lived in Vienna for the last 68 years and retired from Ravens Metal Products. She was a member of the St. John’s United Methodist Church but of late attended the Wayside United Methodist Church.

She is survived by her son William G. Wallace (Fiance Karen Lamb) of Akron, Ohio; grandchildren Sgt Thomas Tippett (Danyelle) of Huntington, W.V., Adam Wallace (Kelly) of Marietta, Oh., Kasey Wallace Hayes (John) of Minneapolis, MN. Great-grandchildren Bella Tippett, Lilly Wallace, Brant Hayes, and close friend Phyllis Brown of Vienna who greatly assisted William in the care of Nancy for the past 6 years.

She was also preceded in death by her grandparents who raised her Theodora Cook and George Q, Robertshaw; Husband B.G. Wallace; daughter Theo Elizabeth Tippett; and brother George E. Geppelt.

In lieu of flowers the family requests that donations be made in Nancy’s name to: Meals on Wheels, 914 Market St. Suite #106, Parkersburg, W.V. 26101

Graveside Services will be Friday, July 8, 2022, at Mount Olivet Cemetery at 23rd St and Park Ave., Parkersburg, W.V. at 1:00 P.M. Leavitt Funeral Home of Parkersburg is assisting the family with the arrangements.

