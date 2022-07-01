Obituary: Whiting, Barbara Nina

Barbara Nina Whiting, 61, died on February 3, 2022, at Cambridge Developmental Center.

She was born on September 21, 1960, in Alexandria, VA to the late Creston F. Whiting, Jr. and Nina Wolinski Whiting.

She was preceded in death by her parents and her grandmother, Muriel Wagner.

Barbara is survived by sisters, Jennifer Whiting, Sandi Ewaniszyk, Rev. Hollis Whiting Hall, and Cindy Merrill. Also surviving are several nieces and nephews.

Graveside services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, July 5, 2022, at Putnam Cemetery.

Graveside services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, July 5, 2022, at Putnam Cemetery.

