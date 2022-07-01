Advertisement

Obituary: Whiting, Barbara Nina

Gladioli flowers from above. Obituary or death notice concept.
Gladioli flowers from above. Obituary or death notice concept.(Eskymaks. | Eskymaks - stock.adobe.com)
By Phillip Hickman
Published: Jul. 1, 2022 at 8:54 AM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Barbara Nina Whiting, 61, died on February 3, 2022, at Cambridge Developmental Center.

She was born on September 21, 1960, in Alexandria, VA to the late Creston F. Whiting, Jr. and Nina Wolinski Whiting.

She was preceded in death by her parents and her grandmother, Muriel Wagner.

Barbara is survived by sisters, Jennifer Whiting, Sandi Ewaniszyk, Rev. Hollis Whiting Hall, and Cindy Merrill. Also surviving are several nieces and nephews.

Graveside services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, July 5, 2022, at Putnam Cemetery.

Cawley & Peoples Funeral Homes is honored to serve the Whiting family and offer online condolences and many other resources by visiting CawleyandPeoples.com or by going to their Facebook page.

Copyright 2022 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

US Route 2 near Lavigne Road in South Hero is closed until further notice
Two-county police chase ends in two injuries, one arrest
A dog looks at the camera.
Local shelter is overwhelmed with dogs
Alaska Supreme Court upholds ruling that will keep fifth-place Republican candidate Tara...
Former St. Marys police clerk facing jail time
Brandon Hardaway, William Johns, and Evan Reynolds' cases were indicted with manslaughter after...
Parkersburg man sentenced to 10 years in prison for role in drug conspiracy
Fireworks spark stress for some heading into holiday weekend.
Fourth of July Events in the Mid-Ohio Valley

Latest News

Gladioli flowers from above. Obituary or death notice concept.
Obituary: Wallace, Nancy G.
Gladioli flowers from above. Obituary or death notice concept.
Obituary: Stout, Roger Dale
Alexander Warren Bud Taylor Obit
Obituary: Taylor, Alexander Warren “Bud”
Wayne Nye Obit
Obituary: Nye, Wayne
William Mikal Farmoon Obit
Obituary: Farmoon, William Mikal