Pet of the Week: Ricky from the Humane Society of the Ohio Valley

MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - Meet Ricky! WTAP’s Pet of the Week!

Ricky is a Plott hound! He joins us from the Humane Society of the Ohio Valley.

Ricky is two years old and weighs around 43 pounds. He is a very calm dog who loves to get pets and rubs right under his chin! Ricky is very good with other pets and children, but he is still in the process of getting house-trained.

The Humane Society of the Ohio Valley is also reducing its adoption fee to $20 due to the high amount of animals at the shelter. This reduced rate will last until July 17.

If you are looking to adopt Ricky or any other animals from the Humane Society of the Ohio Valley, make sure to visit their website https://www.hsov.org/ and head to the adoption tab to find more information.

