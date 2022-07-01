Police: Shooting in Newark wounds 9; all expected to survive
Published: Jun. 30, 2022 at 10:24 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Police say nine have been shot in Newark, New Jersey, including a teenager.
Acting Newark public safety director Raul Malave told reporters at the scene that all of the victims are expected to survive and police are searching for a vehicle believed to have been involved in the shooting.
Five of the victims, including a 17-year-old, brought themselves to a hospital.
Four other victims were taken to a hospital by emergency responders.
Officers responded to the shooting near the corner of Sheppard Avenue and Clinton Place at about 6:19 p.m.
They are looking for a white Honda Pilot that was stolen in Jersey City.
Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.