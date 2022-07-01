Taking a Walk with Williamstown Running back Rickie Allen

WILLIAMSTOWN, W.Va. (WTAP) -

Rickie Allen, a star athlete on the gridiron for the Williamstown Yellowjackets is entering his senior year of football.

The star senior is excited to be on the field this season with the Yellowjackets after a phenomenal 2021-22 season saw Williamstown fall just short in the Class A State Championship game.

Rickie came in last season following an injury to the lead back at the time, and he showed up in a big way as he led the team in rushing.

“It was nice, because I’ve been working hard the three years leading up to that, and it was nice to finally get the opportunity and make the most of it” said Allen.

Rickie has been going through the recruiting process this summer with hopes to continue his football career at the next level.

“Oh it’s been exciting, I’ve gotten to go to a couple different places and experience some different people, different crowds so it’s exciting. “Allen said. “Well I mean obviously any time you get to talk to a school like MIT or something like that the name pops out so that’s exciting. I really like Washington and Lee down in Virginia.”

Despite his success last year, Rickie has one goal in mind and that is to help the team to a state title.

“I think myself and as a team we’re expecting to be State Champions at the end of the year,” said Allen. “Honestly, I think that time is behind us. I mean I don’t want to focus on that. I don’t care if I don’t get a single rushing yard, not a single tackle. If we get that ring at the end of the year I’ll be happy.”

