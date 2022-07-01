Advertisement

Wood County implements new dog tag law

Sheriff Department dogs get first legal dog tags in the area
Sheriff Department dogs get first legal dog tags in the area(Kheron Alston)
By Kheron Alston
Published: Jul. 1, 2022 at 6:40 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Effective today Wood County has introduced a new law that requires all dogs to be given dog tags.

You can find the dog tags at the Humane Society of Parkersburg or at the Wood County courthouse.

90 days from Jul 1 all dogs will be required to have the $3 tags.

Wood County Assessor David Nohe says the revenue from these tags will directly help the humane society with medicine, food, shelter and more.

and even though it’s a law that everyone in Wood County has a dog or multiple dogs has a tag for each dog we just ask today that you look in your hearts and think where this money goes to the humane society and what it means to the humane society

“Even though it’s a law that everyone in Wood County has a dog or multiple dogs has a tag for each dog we just ask today that you look in your hearts and think where this money goes to the humane society and what it means to the humane society,” Nohe said.

Nohe said he expects the new tag law to raise over $40,000 for the local humane society.

Copyright 2022 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

US Route 2 near Lavigne Road in South Hero is closed until further notice
Two-county police chase ends in two injuries, one arrest
A boat capsized in the Ohio River near Newbury Island.
Boat capsized; body recovered
A dog looks at the camera.
Local shelter is overwhelmed with dogs
Alaska Supreme Court upholds ruling that will keep fifth-place Republican candidate Tara...
Former St. Marys police clerk facing jail time
Fireworks spark stress for some heading into holiday weekend.
Fourth of July Events in the Mid-Ohio Valley

Latest News

Almost-Heaven swing installed at Fort Boreman Park
WTAP News @ 10 - Fort Boreman swing installed
Firefighters Packing up After Training
Firefighting Training in Parkersburg
Wreath Laid at Gold Star Memorial
Memorial Service for Woody Williams at Gold Star Memorial Park
Christie Willis swears-in as superintendent of Wood Co. Schools
Christie Willis sworn-in as superintendent of Wood County Schools