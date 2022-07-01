Wood County implements new dog tag law

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Effective today Wood County has introduced a new law that requires all dogs to be given dog tags.

You can find the dog tags at the Humane Society of Parkersburg or at the Wood County courthouse.

90 days from Jul 1 all dogs will be required to have the $3 tags.

Wood County Assessor David Nohe says the revenue from these tags will directly help the humane society with medicine, food, shelter and more.

“Even though it’s a law that everyone in Wood County has a dog or multiple dogs has a tag for each dog we just ask today that you look in your hearts and think where this money goes to the humane society and what it means to the humane society,” Nohe said.

Nohe said he expects the new tag law to raise over $40,000 for the local humane society.

