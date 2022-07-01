Woody Williams to be first inductee to W. Va. Military Hall of Fame

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) - Gov. Jim Justice says a Medal of Honor recipient from West Virginia who died this week has been chosen as the first inductee into the West Virginia Military Hall of Fame.

Hershel ``Woody’' Williams died Wednesday at 98, and Justice said Thursday he had nominated Williams for the Hall of Fame.

The governor’s office says the West Virginia Veterans Council met Thursday and unanimously voted to induct Williams.

He was America’s last surviving World War II Medal of Honor recipient.

The Hall of Fame was established this year by the legislature to honor veterans from West Virginia who distinguished themselves on the battlefield and after returning home.

