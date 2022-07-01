Advertisement

Woody Williams to be first inductee to W. Va. Military Hall of Fame

Medal of Honor recipient Woody Williams passes away
Medal of Honor recipient Woody Williams passes away
By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 1, 2022 at 10:00 AM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) - Gov. Jim Justice says a Medal of Honor recipient from West Virginia who died this week has been chosen as the first inductee into the West Virginia Military Hall of Fame.

Hershel ``Woody’' Williams died Wednesday at 98, and Justice said Thursday he had nominated Williams for the Hall of Fame.

The governor’s office says the West Virginia Veterans Council met Thursday and unanimously voted to induct Williams.

He was America’s last surviving World War II Medal of Honor recipient.

The Hall of Fame was established this year by the legislature to honor veterans from West Virginia who distinguished themselves on the battlefield and after returning home.

Copyright 2022 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

US Route 2 near Lavigne Road in South Hero is closed until further notice
Two-county police chase ends in two injuries, one arrest
A dog looks at the camera.
Local shelter is overwhelmed with dogs
Alaska Supreme Court upholds ruling that will keep fifth-place Republican candidate Tara...
Former St. Marys police clerk facing jail time
Brandon Hardaway, William Johns, and Evan Reynolds' cases were indicted with manslaughter after...
Parkersburg man sentenced to 10 years in prison for role in drug conspiracy
Fireworks spark stress for some heading into holiday weekend.
Fourth of July Events in the Mid-Ohio Valley

Latest News

“Now we need them to deliver,” says Sec. Buttigieg as flight cancellations increase
“Now we need them to deliver,” says Sec. Buttigieg as flight cancellations increase
Marine veteran reflects on his service and what the Fourth means to him
Marine veteran reflects on his service and what the Fourth means to him
Belpre Soccer Club raises money for player after cancer diagnosis
WTAP News @ 6 - Your Good News: Belpre Soccer Club raises money for player after cancer diagnosis
Ohio Lt. Gov. Jon Husted hosted Oil and Gas roundtable
WTAP News @ 6 - Ohio LT. Gov. hosted Oil and Gas Roundtable