WTAP hosts VFW Independence day event

VFW Post 1212
VFW Post 1212(Kheron Alston)
By Kheron Alston
Published: Jul. 1, 2022 at 7:09 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - WTAP hosted an independence day event at the VFW Post 1212.

The event was held to honor veterans who fought for our freedom.

WTAP offered a free lunch for the veterans that included hotdogs, coleslaw, drinks and more.

Many veterans at the event said they were excited to see the community support and were surprised by the amount of people who attended.

Veterans also shared that the event did a good job of bringing veterans together under one roof and creating a family-like environment.

