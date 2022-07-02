Advertisement

Camp Hervida celebrates their 100th birthday this weekend

Camp Hervida 100th birthday celebration
Camp Hervida 100th birthday celebration(Kheron Alston)
By Kheron Alston
Published: Jul. 2, 2022 at 7:04 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - This weekend Camp Hervida celebrates their 100th birthday.

The campground went from straw tents and having to pump their own water for an enjoyable camp experience to now having cabins, proper plumbing and many other amenities.

“My mother actually camped here in the late 1920s, we’re fourth generation Camp Hervida campers through 4H. We actually got real bathrooms with showers in the mid 1990′s and we’re just progressing on as we go,” said Maggie Webster, Camp Hervida’s 100th celebration chairperson.

For the weekend camp celebration the campgrounds has camp activities such as hiking, arts and crafts, a swimming pool and more.

Tomorrow’s activities will begin at 8:30 with a breakfast and will be followed with camp activities that end at 3:00 p.m.

Copyright 2022 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A boat capsized in the Ohio River near Newbury Island.
Boat capsized; body recovered
Sheriff Department dogs get first legal dog tags in the area
Wood County implements new dog tag law
Fireworks spark stress for some heading into holiday weekend.
Fourth of July Events in the Mid-Ohio Valley
US Route 2 near Lavigne Road in South Hero is closed until further notice
Two-county police chase ends in two injuries, one arrest
Historic Harmar Bridge Company has been working towards making the bridge useable again for...
Results from the most in-depth study of the Harmar Bridge to date are in

Latest News

Freedom Festival Dog
Freedom Festival returns to Vienna for first time since 1980′s
Historic Harmar Bridge Company has been working towards making the bridge useable again for...
Results from the most in-depth study of the Harmar Bridge to date are in
VFW Post 1212
WTAP hosts VFW Independence Day event
Sheriff Department dogs get first legal dog tags in the area
Wood County implements new dog tag law