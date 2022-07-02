Camp Hervida celebrates their 100th birthday this weekend

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - This weekend Camp Hervida celebrates their 100th birthday.

The campground went from straw tents and having to pump their own water for an enjoyable camp experience to now having cabins, proper plumbing and many other amenities.

“My mother actually camped here in the late 1920s, we’re fourth generation Camp Hervida campers through 4H. We actually got real bathrooms with showers in the mid 1990′s and we’re just progressing on as we go,” said Maggie Webster, Camp Hervida’s 100th celebration chairperson.

For the weekend camp celebration the campgrounds has camp activities such as hiking, arts and crafts, a swimming pool and more.

Tomorrow’s activities will begin at 8:30 with a breakfast and will be followed with camp activities that end at 3:00 p.m.

