Freedom Festival returns to Vienna for first time since 1980′s

Freedom Festival Dog
Freedom Festival Dog(Kheron Alston)
By Kheron Alston
Published: Jul. 2, 2022 at 6:41 PM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The Freedom Festival this year was a revival of the Freedom Festival held in the 1980′s.

The family friendly event was brought back as a way to bring the community together after COVID or an independence day celebration.

Today the festival had food trucks, an antique car show, carnival rides, live music and more activities for all ages to enjoy.

Friends of Vienna President Jack Mathers says the work to collect sponsors and set up the event was tough but now the event is here and it’s time to enjoy it.

“A lot of work and work is going right up to getting here. Getting here was actually fun once we started getting here and started setting up, being able to see your plan come together has been enjoyable,” Mathers said.

Homefree will be performing tonight at 8:30p.m. and their performance will be followed by a fireworks show tonight at 10:15 p.m.

The Freedom Festival will also take place tomorrow opening at 10 a.m. and ending at 8:30.

