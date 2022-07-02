Obituary: Hamilton, Carol Ann (Padgitt)

Carol Ann (Padgitt) Hamilton, 76, of Lowell, Ohio passed away on Sunday, June 26, 2022, at Marietta Memorial Hospital after a brief illness.

She was born on June 12, 1946, in Canton, Ohio, a daughter of the late George Devol Padgitt Jr. and Martha May (McMahon) Padgitt.

Her parents had moved to Canton during World War II to seek employment. They returned to Marietta around 1950, where she would grow up. She attended Marietta City Schools, stopping just short of graduating with the class of 1964. She later attended Valley Beauty School, where she became licensed in Cosmetology Management. She married Ronald William Hamilton on August 1, 1963, at Lowell Christian Church. She was a devoted and loving wife of nearly 59 years, and their relationship is one of inspiration to those that have known them. Shortly after their marriage, they moved to Chicago, Illinois. They returned to Washington County in February 1964 and bought their home in Lowell in 1968 where they raised their sons. She was a housewife, who had been previously employed by Cain’s Drive-In, The Betsey Mills Club, J. C. Penney’s in Marietta, and K-Mart. She had also helped her mother with custodial work at the Washington County Courthouse and with making pizzas at Merryland Pizzeria. Her sons and grandchildren were her world. She was loving, caring, and selfless. She never missed a holiday or birthday, and always enjoyed giving cards. She was not just a “mom” and “grandma/granny”, she was also a best friend. She was an avid reader who enjoyed collecting books and reading celebrity magazines. She was a fan of Elvis Presley, Daniel O’Donnell, and Coca-Cola. She enjoyed watching Jeopardy!, going to Amish country, and going to yard sales. She was a devout Christian by faith and loved her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ.

In addition to her husband, she is survived by their two sons, Heath Hamilton and Shawn Hamilton, both of Lowell; a special daughter, Mary Hamilton of Marietta; her five grandchildren, Heath Hamilton II, Lauryn Hamilton, Dylan Hamilton, Ian Hamilton, and Aaron Hamilton, all of Lowell; her sister, Georgia Stewart Cunningham of Marietta; and numerous other family members.

She was preceded in death by her parents, beloved sister Marlene Cunningham, and brothers Donald Padgitt and Lyle Dean Padgitt.

Abiding by her wishes, she will be cremated with no funeral services. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Online condolences may be made at www.hadleyfh.com.

