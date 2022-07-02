Advertisement

Obituary: Leasure, Herman Russell

By Phillip Hickman
Published: Jul. 2, 2022 at 12:44 AM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Herman Russell Leasure, 84, of Parkersburg, passed away on Thursday, June 30, 2022, at his daughter’s residence in Waterford, Ohio.

Herman was born on April 28, 1938, in Parkersburg, West Virginia. A son of the late Herman Walter Leasure.

He retired from Millwright Local 1755. Herman enjoyed fishing, woodworking, working on cars, and spending time with his family.

He is survived by his daughters, Deborah (John) Robeson, of Parkersburg, Sherry Leasure, of Parkersburg, Teresa (Brad) Smith, of Marietta, and Missy (Chap) Mason, of Waterford; six grandchildren; and eleven great-grandchildren.

In addition to his parents, Herman was preceded in death by his wife, Annabell; and half-brother, Boyd Miller.

Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Tuesday, July 5, 2022, at Sunset Memorial Funeral Home, with funeral services at 1 p.m. Burial will follow at Sunset Memory Gardens.

An online guestbook for condolences is available at www.sunsetparkersburg.com.

